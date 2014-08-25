Video Finds: "The Final Countdown" Performed on Kazookeylele

We’re pretty serious about reporting on serious musicianship.

But even we couldn’t resist the downright ballsy silliness of this video. Yes, we admit it…we couldn’t look away!

It’s Stuart Crouts performing “The Final Countdown” on his kazookeylele. His what?

We presume this is a homemade, one-of-a-kind instrument, and Stuart seems to be a master!

Crouts hails from Edinburgh, Scotland, and has used his quirky sense of humor creatively here and on other selections found at thenoisypocket.bandcamp.com.

Kudos to him for doing something we’ve never seen before!

Check it out: