Slipknot’s “Before I Forget” Acoustic Cover by Listopad — Video Finds

I know what you’re thinking. Slipknot and “acoustic” just don’t go together.

But a band called Listopad disagrees. Check out their acoustic video of Slipknot’s “Before I Forget.”

This super-cool unplugged take is loaded with energy and angst.

Slipknot’s "Before I Forget" is a Grammy-winning song and the third single from their 2004 album, Vol. 3: (The Subliminal Verses).

Listopad, who hail from Poland, have a several original releases as well. Their work is highly influenced by their Polish surroundings. In case you are wondering, Listopad translates to "November" in English.

This video was filmed on the roof of the Szczecin Community Center “Slowianin.”

Check out the acoustic take here. Find out more about Listopad on Facebookl