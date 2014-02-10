Video Finds: Stevie Ray Vaughan Delivers on Acoustic, Plus Joe Satriani!

Here's a doozy. Ten minutes of Stevie Ray Vaughan dishing out some stupendous blues magic on a 12-string Guild as part of an MTV Unplugged episode from 1990.

Vaughan doesn't waste any time getting busy and starts out with "Rude Mood" followed by a rousing acoustic version of "Pride and Joy."

He has to catch a flight, so he closes out the short set with "Testify" and then books it off the stage.

As soon as he leaves the frame, a young Joe Satriani steps up at the 10:00 mark and performs a mellow acoustic piece with vocals! Trust us, it's worth it just to check that out.