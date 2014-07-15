Video: Mike Dawes Plays "Boogie Shred" All Over the Globe

We first came across Mike Dawes a few months back and had a blast with him in the Acoustic Nation studio.

His amazing percussive technique and adventurous guitar explorations are amazing to experience. Who knew he could take it even further?!

But he's gone one or 80 steps beyond with this fun video of him performing in sync all over the world.

Dawes shares, "This past year I took a GoPro camera and an iPhone all over the world to capture my 'What Just Happened?' world tour. I wanted to document the tour in a way that captured the diversity of the places and people I had the fortune of meeting and working with, but at the same time sharing the universally present atmosphere of fun, spontaneity and a little bit of quirkiness.

"I took a click track with me, and after visiting four continents on around 70 flights I synced the footage to my oldest original composition, 'Boogie Shred.' This was my first tour, in support of my first album and the response could not of been warmer." This percussive guitar track has always been a regular feature of Dawes' set. He picks, taps, slaps and generally abuses his guitar in a way that has raised smiles and dropped jaws all over the planet.

He continues, "There are also several cameos in this clip, guest musicians I had the pleasure of working/goofing around with over all corners of the world. Gotye in Melbourne, Andy Mckee backstage in London, Sungha Jung in Seoul, many lovely people who share the same love of music and travel. Thanks to all who got involved with the project. I hope you enjoy watching this as much as I/we enjoyed making it :)"

This video also features the wonders of the world such as the Acropolis of Athens and the Great Wall of China, as well as some more unusual locations including the streets of Lebanon, the frozen north of Finland and a scorpion infested desert in Arizona!

Check it out here and find out more about Mike Dawes at mikedawes.co.uk/