Video: "That's Enough For Me" Performed on a 1943 Gibson Banner L-50

Here I'd like to share a new song on a very classic guitar.

"That’s Enough For Me" comes with a driving Travis picking guitar part which is central to the song.

The song is in swing time with a few cheeky little bends and pattern shifts that make it a bit of a right hand tangle.

Lyrically the song is about embracing your close surroundings and where/who you are. A running theme on my album Tourist In My Own Backyard.

For this track www.replayacoustics.co.uk have fashioned me with a beautiful 1943 Gibson Banner L-50, Maple Body, Spruce Top. A seldom seen model from the banner era of Gibson, crisp, sharp attack, boxy, Traveling Wilburys.

I liked this guitar so much I have since got myself a slightly later 1953 model. This guitar was like liquid to play. I loved the nostalgic character, somewhere between jazz and country, which works perfectly for this track. Any fiddly parts where made light work by an action that any modern guitar would struggle to achieve.

“That’s Enough For Me”

Dan Clews is a British born singer/songwriter from Sevenoaks, Kent, England. He has toured in support of Level 42 that culminated with a performance in front of 5,000 people at a sold out Royal Albert Hall. The first video from his album, Tourist in My Own Backyard is titled ‘That’s Enough For Me’ and features Clews driving around the Kent countryside 1950’s Triumph Tiger Cub with leather cap and gloves to match! George Martin Music Publishing has signed an admin deal with Eagle iMusic (the new publishing arm of Eagle Rock) who will now work closely with Clews on syncs and exploiting his extremely commercial catalogue of songs. Find out more at www.danclews.com