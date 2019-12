Comedian-actor Adam Sandler dropped by the Late Show with David Letterman to perform an acoustic tribute for the soon-to-be-retiring host.

The tribute was equal parts hilarious and touching, as Sandler sang, “He’s leaving after thirty years/And you know he will be missed/If you like gap-tooth men in double-breasted suits/He’s number one on your top-ten list.”

Watch it below and have a laugh!

David Letterman’s final Late Show will air May 20, before Stephen Colbert takes over hosting duties.