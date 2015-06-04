Watch American Opera’s Acoustic Cover of PVRIS' "My House"

American Opera, the brainchild of NYC singer-songwriter John Bee, will be out on Vans Warped Tour's Acoustic Basement Stage all Summer.

Bee has also launched a new weekly series titled, 'Warped Wednesday with American Opera,’ which kicks off this week with an acoustic cover of PVRIS' "My House."

Every Wednesday, American Opera will post a new cover of a song from a fellow 2015 Vans Warped Tour act.

Bee explains, "“Warped Wednesdays with American Opera is a weekly web series where I cover a different Vans Warped Tour band every week. Vans Warped Tour is a genre-defying festival tour that features a slew of fantastic bands across a wide variety of musical styles."

Watch the cover here:

"This summer I’ll be on the Acoustic Basement stage, and in the spirit of that stage and camaraderie amongst artists, I figured I would try to pay homage while putting my spin on the songs. I’m a newcomer to the Vans Warped Tour so I wasn’t too familiar with a lot of the artists, but after checking out the talent I am even more excited to be a part of the tour.”

American Opera recently released a new single and video for a track titled "Sand & Seed", and for a limited time, the song is available as a free download on Bandcamp. The single is also available for purchase on iTunes.

"Sand & Seed" will appear on American Opera's forthcoming LP, Small Victories, out later this year.

American Opera has performed well over 200 shows (both solo and full band) spanning the US and Canada, including dates with The Avett Brothers, Josh Ritter, Cursive, Murder By Death, Owen, and William Elliott Whitmore, as well as featured performances at SXSW and the Vans Warped Tour.

Follow American Opera on Facebook here.