Video: Watch Anti-Mortem Play Acoustic Version of "Hate Automatic"

Oklahoma natives and southern-infused hard rockers Anti-Mortem have released an exclusive acoustic performance video for the song "Hate Automatic."

The song comes off the band's upcoming debut album, New Southern.

Formed in 2008 and raised on southern rock and heavy metal, the combined average age of this Oklahoma quintet is just 21-years-old.

The band dole out bottom-heavy and groove-laden anthems with every track and infuse a modern sense of melody that is the signature trademark of all the metal greats they've learned from.

New Southern will be released in physical and digital formats on April 29, 2014 via Nuclear Blast Entertainment. The album was produced, recorded, and mixed by the esteemed Bob Marlette (Black Stone Cherry, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Shinedown, Rob Zombie).

Watch the band play "Hate Automatic" acoustic-style below:

New Southern track listing:

01. Words Of Wisdom

02. New Southern

03. 100% Pure American Rage

04. Hate Automatic

05. Black Heartbeat

06. I Get Along With The Devil

07. Path To Pain

08. Wake Up

09. Ride Of Your Life

10. Stagnant Water

11. Truck Stop Special

12. Jonesboro

BONUS TRACK:

13. A Little Too Loose (MR. BIG cover)

Find out more at Anti-Mortem.com.