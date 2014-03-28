Watch Fireworks Perform "Run, Brother, Run" Acoustic

Detroit-based pop-punk band Fireworks are the subject of photographer Ryan Russell's latest "Nervous Energies" video session.

The song, "Run, Brother, Run," is taken from the band's newest album Oh, Common Life, which was released March 25th.

Composed of vocalist David Mackinder, lead guitarist Brett Jones, guitarist Chris Mojan, bassist Kyle O'Neil and keyboardist Adam Mercer, Fireworks is a band filled with electric personalities and endless influences.

Fireworks began in 2005 in the Metro Detroit area of Michigan and were singed in 2008 by the well-known independent label, Triple Crown Records. The band has shared the stage with acts such as New Found Glory, Saves The Day, The Starting Line, All Time Low and more.

Watch the performance below:

Fireworks is currently touring North America with The Wonder Years, Real Friends, Citizen and Modern Baseball. View tour dates below:

3/28/14 - Summit Music Hall - Denver, CO

3/29/14 - Diamond Ballroom - Oklahoma City, OK

3/30/14 - The Door - Dallas, TX

3/31/14 - White Rabbit - San Antonio, TX

4/1/14 - Warehouse Live - Houston, TX

4/2/14 - House of Blues - New Orleans, LA

4/4/14 - The Orpheum - Tampa, FL

4/5/14 - Roc Bar - Jacksonville, FL

4/6/14 - Culture Room - Ft. Lauderdale, FL

4/7/14 - The Beacham - Orlando, FL

4/9/14 - The Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

4/10/14 - Greene Street Club- Greensboro, NC

4/11/14 - The National- Richmond, VA

4/12/14 - Electric Factory - Philadelphia, PA

4/13/14 - Sound Stage - Baltimore, MD

4/15/14 - The Palladium - Worcester, MA

4/16/14 - Phoenix Concert Theatre - Toronto, ON

4/17/14 - Best Buy Theater - New York, NY

For more, visit ohcommonlife.com.