Watch Matt Nathanson’s New “Gold In the Summertime” Video

The new music video for Matt’s Nathanson’s single “Gold in the Summertime” premieres today on Vevo.
“Gold in the Summertime” is the first single from Nathanson’s upcoming new album Show Me Your Fangs available on October 2.
The album is now available for pre-order via iTunes and www.mattnathanson.com.
In promotion of the new album, Nathanson is set to embark on a 2015 acoustic North American fall tour – which sold out in all but three markets in less than five minutes.
The 26 city run kicks off on September 28 in Boston, MA and includes two stops in the New York City area - Bowery Ballroom on October 1 and Rough Trade in Brooklyn on October 6, Nashville on October 10 at the Basement, and Los Angeles on October 29 at The Troubadour.
Tickets are still available for shows in Des Moines, IA, Madison, WI, and Carrboro, NC.
2015 Fall Acoustic North American Tour Dates
9/28 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall – SOLD OUT
9/30 - Philadelphia, PA @ World Café Live – SOLD OUT
10/1 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom – SOLD OUT
10/2 - Pawling, NY @ Darryl's House – SOLD OUT
10/3 - Toronto, ON @ The Great Hall on Queen Street – SOLD OUT
10/4 - Ferndale, MI @ Magic Bag – SOLD OUT
10/6 - Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade – SOLD OUT
10/7 - Alexandria, VA @ Birchmere Music Hall – SOLD OUT
10/9 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle
10/10 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement – SOLD OUT
10/11 - Decatur, GA @ Eddie's Attic (5pm show) – SOLD OUT
10/11 - Decatur, GA @ Eddie's Attic (8pm show) – SOLD OUT
10/13 - Austin, TX @ The Parish – SOLD OUT
10/14 - Dallas, TX @ The Kessler Theater – SOLD OUT
10/16 - Minneapolis, MN @ Triple Rock – SOLD OUT
10/17 - Des Moines, IA @ Wooly's
10/18 - Evanston, IL @ SPACE (Society for the Preservation of Arts & Culture) – SOLD OUT
10/19 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theater
10/20 - Kansas City, MO @ The Record Bar – SOLD OUT
10/22 - Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge – SOLD OUT
10/23 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room – SOLD OUT
10/25 - Seattle, WA @ Columbia City Theater – SOLD OUT
10/26 - Portland, OR @ Star Theater – SOLD OUT
10/28 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall – SOLD OUT
10/29 - West Hollywood, CA @ Troubadour – SOLD OUT
10/30 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah – SOLD OUT