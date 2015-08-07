Watch Matt Nathanson’s New “Gold In the Summertime” Video

The new music video for Matt’s Nathanson’s single “Gold in the Summertime” premieres today on Vevo.

“Gold in the Summertime” is the first single from Nathanson’s upcoming new album Show Me Your Fangs available on October 2.

The album is now available for pre-order via iTunes and www.mattnathanson.com.

In promotion of the new album, Nathanson is set to embark on a 2015 acoustic North American fall tour – which sold out in all but three markets in less than five minutes.

The 26 city run kicks off on September 28 in Boston, MA and includes two stops in the New York City area - Bowery Ballroom on October 1 and Rough Trade in Brooklyn on October 6, Nashville on October 10 at the Basement, and Los Angeles on October 29 at The Troubadour.

Tickets are still available for shows in Des Moines, IA, Madison, WI, and Carrboro, NC.

2015 Fall Acoustic North American Tour Dates

9/28 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall – SOLD OUT

9/30 - Philadelphia, PA @ World Café Live – SOLD OUT

10/1 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom – SOLD OUT

10/2 - Pawling, NY @ Darryl's House – SOLD OUT

10/3 - Toronto, ON @ The Great Hall on Queen Street – SOLD OUT

10/4 - Ferndale, MI @ Magic Bag – SOLD OUT

10/6 - Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade – SOLD OUT

10/7 - Alexandria, VA @ Birchmere Music Hall – SOLD OUT

10/9 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle

10/10 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement – SOLD OUT

10/11 - Decatur, GA @ Eddie's Attic (5pm show) – SOLD OUT

10/11 - Decatur, GA @ Eddie's Attic (8pm show) – SOLD OUT

10/13 - Austin, TX @ The Parish – SOLD OUT

10/14 - Dallas, TX @ The Kessler Theater – SOLD OUT

10/16 - Minneapolis, MN @ Triple Rock – SOLD OUT

10/17 - Des Moines, IA @ Wooly's

10/18 - Evanston, IL @ SPACE (Society for the Preservation of Arts & Culture) – SOLD OUT

10/19 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theater

10/20 - Kansas City, MO @ The Record Bar – SOLD OUT

10/22 - Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge – SOLD OUT

10/23 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room – SOLD OUT

10/25 - Seattle, WA @ Columbia City Theater – SOLD OUT

10/26 - Portland, OR @ Star Theater – SOLD OUT

10/28 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall – SOLD OUT

10/29 - West Hollywood, CA @ Troubadour – SOLD OUT

10/30 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah – SOLD OUT