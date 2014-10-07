Willie Watson Readies For North American Tour Beginning Next Week

Having just wrapped up his tour with acoustic-supergroup Dave Rawlings Machine, called "one of the hottest string bands on the planet," Willie Watson is preparing for his October and November tour in North America.

The tour hits most major markets, with Willie playing both headlining shows and shows supporting Shovels & Rope on their record release tour. For the full itinerary, please see below.

Here he performs "Mexican Cowboy"

Willie is touring in support of his recently released debut album Folk Singer Vol. 1 which is available now for purchase through iTunes, Amazon, and Willie's own website.

The album is out now on Gillian Welch's Acony Records and has received acclaim from The Guardian, who called it "haunting folk that evokes the past masters" in their 4-star review.

The album was produced by the legendary David Rawlings, longtime friend and producer of Watson's previous band, Old Crow Medicine Show. "There's a lot of weight in the way Willie performs," says Rawlings. "He's had some tragedy in his life, which has informed his art. There's an emotional edge to what he does because of who he is as a human being. Willie is the only one of his generation who can make me forget these songs were ever sung before." The album features ten songs ranging from folk standards to obscure gems.

Willie Watson Upcoming Tour Dates

10/10 Los Angeles, CA @ Bluegrass Situation Festival - Theatre at Ace Hotel

10/16 Ozark, AR @ Harvest Music Festival

10/17 Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom - The Official Avett Bros. post-show with Shakey Graves

10/18 Indianapolis, IN @ The Hi-Fi +

10/20 St. Louis, MO @ Sheldon Concert Hall & Ballroom +

10/21 Chicago, IL @ City Winery +

10/23 Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center +

10/24 Stoughton, WI @ Stoughton Opera House +

10/25 Ames, IA @ The Maintenance Shop +

10/26 Hesston, KS @ Prairie Window Concert Series

10/29 Tulsa, OK @ Cains Ballroom *

10/31 Houston, TX @ Fitzgeralds - Upstairs *

11/1 Austin, TX @ Cactus Cafe

11/2 Dallas, TX @ The Kessler Theater ++

11/4 Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom *

11/5 Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern *

11/8 San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore *

11/9 Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom *

11/11 Seattle, WA @ Neptune *

11/13 Raleigh, NC @ Fletcher Opera House +++

11/15 Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre *

11/16 Boulder, CO @ Fox Theater *

+ Mikaela Davis supports

++ Ruby Jane supports

+++ Liz Longley supports

* Willie opens for Shovels & Rope

More info at