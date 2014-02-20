Your Friend's 'Jekyll/Hyde' Available Digitally with New Video For "Tame One" Now Live

Jekyll/Hyde is the debut EP by Your Friend, the moniker of Taryn Blake Miller.

The six tracks that make up the EP were honed during a whirlwind few months that saw Miller graduate from playing house shows to bigger venues.

In the fall of 2012, Miller and co-producer Jordan Geiger, bandleader for Hospital Ships, set out to capture Miller's intimate live energy but with refinements.

Though her bare-bones stage show was in high demand, she wanted the songs more fleshed out for the record. Bringing in bass, drums and keyboards, as well as layered guitars and vocals, Miller self-released Jekyll/Hyde in August 2013 to an already devoted fan base that quickly multiplied.

For the CD and 12" Domino release, Miller and engineers Danny Bowersox and CJ Calhoun added even more depth with freshly recorded live drums and vocals. The result is a captivating debut that sounds fully realized in its ideal form.

Watch the Dalton and Austin Paley-directed video for the hauntingly beautiful, "Tame One," which shows Miller's life in her adopted hometown of Lawrence, KS, and performing live with the tight knit community of musicians, some of whom recorded with her on the EP.

Your Friend will be performing at SXSW and announcing more shows soon.

Pre-order Jekyll/Hyde on CD or 12" from Domino and receive an instant mp3 download of the debut EP.

Your Friend live dates:

03-13 Austin, TX – Red 7 (Ground Control Touring SXSW showcase) link

03-14 Austin, TX – Shangri-La (Midcoast Takeover SXSW) 3:30pm link

04-05 Kansas City, MO – Middle of the Map Festival link

05-04 Lawrence, KS – Seed Co. Studios (Love Garden's 24th Anniversary Celebration)* link

* Woods, Blood on the Wall, Oils

Find out more at yourfriendtaryn.com/