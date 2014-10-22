Andrew St. James "Stageline" from his New Release 'The Shakes'

Here’s a song from 19-year-old songwriter Andrew St. James. It’s “Stageline” from his new album The Shakes.

Rhythmic thrums, raw strums and crooning retro-laced vocals come together here to deliver an a gung-ho battle cry of a song.

“We live in a world of fear,” says St. James. “Fear of loss, and fear of failure. This song is about forgetting all of that. It’s about putting the fear back in its place.”

Only a year since the release of his debut album Doldrums, recorded when he was only 17-years-old, San Francisco-based singer-songwriter Andrew St. James is back with The Shakes, released on October 21st, 2014 via Island Jar/Fortune.

St. James is currently in the midst of a weekly residency on Tuesday nights in October at Doc’s Lab in San Francisco.

More at andrewstjames.com