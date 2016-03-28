Andy McKee Premieres "Art of Motion" Performance Video, Announces Live Album

Today, GuitarWorld.com and Andy McKee present the exclusive premiere of McKee's new "Art of Motion" performance video.

"[It's] a piece full of movement and dynamic changes," McKee says of the new clip. "I've been enjoying playing it on the baritone guitar lately as opposed to the standard, so here is a different take on this tune from what you've heard before."

"Art of Motion" is the title track from McKee's 2005 album. The song is featured on McKee's new live album, Live Book, which is set to be released April 22.

The album, McKee’s first live record, will be released through CGP Sounds. Live Book was recorded live in December 2015 at The Melting Point in Athens, Georgia; the Red Clay Music Foundry in Duluth, Georgia; and Workplay in Birmingham, Alabama.

“I’ve always wanted to do a live album," McKee says. "For quite a few years, I’ve felt it’s something that has been missing from my collection of releases.

"This album will feature some of my YouTube hits like ‘Drifting’ and ‘Rylynn,' some songs from my 2014 EP Mythmaker, and a cover of a Michael Hedges song called ‘Because It’s There’ played on harp guitar that I haven’t released yet.”

McKee is the first artist to be signed CGP Sounds, the record label founded by fellow guitarist Tommy Emmanuel. “I’m honored to be a part of his label. I heard Tommy 15 years ago at a festival in Kansas and was blown away by his playing and performing, and I still am,” Mckee says. “To be the first person on his label is surreal, and I’m excited and proud to be a part of it.” Live Book is available now for preorder.

In support of the new album, McKee will embark on “The Next Chapter Tour” in the U.S. in April and May. You can check out the dates below the video.

For more information on McKee, visit andymckee.com.

ANDY McKEE U.S. TOUR DATES

Apr 12 White Concert Hall Topeka, KS

Apr 14 Dosey Doe's Music Café Conroe, TX

Apr 15 Cactus Cafe Austin, TX

Apr 16 Josabi’s Helotes, TX

Apr 17 Granada Theater Dallas, TX

Apr 22 Tupelo Music Hall Londonderry, NH

Apr 23 Daryl's House Pawling, NY

Apr 24 Rams Head On Stage Annapolis, MD

Apr 25 The Birchmere Alexandria, VA

Apr 26 B.B. King Blues Club & Grill New York, NY

Apr 28 World Cafe Live Wilmington, DE

Apr 29 The Rex Theater Pittsburgh, PA

Apr 30 Rumba Cafe Columbus, OH

May 11 Belly Up Solana Beach, CA

May 12 The Coach House San Juan Capistrano, CA

May 13 Yoshi's - Jack London Square Oakland, CA

May 14 Hope Family Winery Paso Robles, CA

May 24 Blue Note Hawaii Honolulu, HI

May 25 Blue Note Hawaii Honolulu, HI

May 26 Blue Note Hawaii Honolulu, HI

May 27 Blue Note Hawaii Honolulu, HI

May 28 Blue Note Hawaii Honolulu, HI

May 29 Blue Note Hawaii Honolulu, HI

Jun 16 Old Rock House Saint Louis, MO

Jun 17 The Accord Champaign, IL

Jun 19 The Magic Bag Ferndale, MI

Jun 23 City Winery Nashville, TN

Jun 24 City Winery Atlanta, GA

Aug 15 Full Moon Resort Big Indian, NY

Aug 16 Full Moon Resort Big Indian, NY

Live Book Track Listing

01. Drifting

02. Ouray

03. She

04. Nocturne

05. Africa*

06. The Reason

07. For My Father

08. Rylynn

09. Because It’s There

10. Into the Ocean

11. Art of Motion

12. Ebon Coast

13. Tight Trite Night