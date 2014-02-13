Barzin Debuts Video for "All The While" from Feb 25 Release 'To Live Alone In That Long Summer'

Toronto based artist Barzin and Monotreme Records are excited to debut the music video for "All The While."

Barzin's fourth full-length album, To Live Alone In That long Summer will be released on February 25.

This spring and summer Barzin will tour North America and Europe in support of the album, with a first batch of Canadian dates already confirmed and more to be announced. Upcoming tour dates below.

To Live Alone In That Long Summer follows his well-received 2009 album Notes To An Absent Lover, praised by Mojo Magazine as "Americana Album of The Month" and described by Exclaim! as "emotionally ragged but musically flawless."

Watch the Jason Yoemans directed music video for "All The While"

In the not insignificant stretch of time since his last release, Barzin has pursued projects outside his own songwriting, including assisting in producing his compatriots Memoryhouse's recent album, The Slideshow Effect (Subpop Records). He has also written a book of poems entitled, "Something I Have Not Done Is Following Me."

The new album features some of Canada's finest musicians. Nick Zubeck lends a hand as a producer. Tony Dekker (Great Lake Swimmers), Daniela Gesendheit (Snowblink) and Tamara Lindeman (Weather Station) provide backing vocals on several tracks. Sandro Perri comes in as a music consultant and offers advice on the arrangement of the songs. Karen Graves (Hayden) returns with understated string arrangements and the help received from an additional cast of stellar musicians results in Barzin's strongest record to date. "I feel I've been trying to create this album since I began making records," says Barzin.

Upcoming Tour Dates: More TBA

MARCH

07 - Montreal, QC - Under The Snow Music Festival

14 - Windsor, ON - The Phog Lounge

22 - Toronto, ON - The Music Gallery

27 - Guelph, ON - The Ebar

28 - Hamilton, ON - Christ's Church Cathedral (New Harbour Music Series)

Find out more at www.barzinh.com