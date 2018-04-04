Can You Play Guitar Underwater? Let's Find Out!

It seems that Gear Gods' Trey Xavier has always wondered, "If you play a guitar underwater, will it make a sound?"

"To me, it would make sense that you would hear it fine," he says. "Water is denser than air, and things that are dense (like wood) allow sound to travel more efficiently, right? But hey, I’m no physicist—you’ll have to hear for yourself."

Luckily, you can do exactly that, courtesy of the brand-new video below.

In the clip, Xavier, taking a Mythbusters-style approach, plays an acoustic guitar underwater.

"I did it because I wanted to see if it would work, and man, was I surprised when it actually did," he says. "The water keeps the notes from having any kind of sustain, but it transmits the pitch just fine so I was able to play some classic songs while underwater." Check it out below and tell us what you think!