Cody Simpson Announces New Album 'Free' Out June 23 — Listen Now!

Australian singer/songwriter Cody Simpson is proud to announce the release of his much-anticipated upcoming album titled FREE> out June 23, 2015 via Coast House Records / Banana Beat Records which is also available for pre-order today.

The album, produced by Cisco Adler, marks Cody’s first release as an independent artist and he unveiled the album artwork and track listing today. When fans pre-order the album on iTunes, they will receive instant downloads of new tracks “Flower,” “New Problems,” and “Thotful.”

FREE symbolizes an evolution in Cody’s career as he steps away from a major label becoming an independent artist and creating music that is authentically his own. The album contains features by Donovan Frankenreiter and G. Love on "It Don't Matter" and "Love Yourself," respectively.

“Cody is an artist who was raised in the pop world with a deep desire to find his musical soul,” says producer Cisco Adler. “As a producer you look for that untapped talent. His evolution has been a natural one because it's his ultimate truth...a journey to set his soul free. I believe when we met and set out to make this music we did just that.”

Cody first gave listeners a sneak peek of his new sound on RollingStone.com with his track “Flower” and single artwork created by Miley Cyrus.

The single artwork can be also be seen on limited edition t-shirts of which a percentage of proceeds will go to Miley’s charity, the Happy Hippie Foundation.

Cody also worked with director Cameron Duddy (Bruno Mars, Mark Ronson, Grouplove) for his “New Problems” video.

At just 18, Cody has enjoyed quite an impressive career to date. His 2013 album Surfer’s Paradise featured collaborations with Ziggy Marley and Asher Roth and landed in the Top 10 of the Billboard Top 200. He toured Europe and the U.S. as direct support for Justin Bieber and released his official autobiography, Welcome To Paradise: My Journey, through Harper Collins. Along the way, he performed on television programs including The Today Show, Live! with Kelly, and The Ellen DeGeneres Show and garnered the award for “Favorite Aussie Star” at the 2012 Kids Choice Awards as well as International Male Artist Award at the 2015 Huading Awards in China. In addition, Cody has generated 8M+ Facebook fans, 7.3M followers on Twitter, over 1M YouTube subscribers and 2.4M followers on Instagram.

Cody recently made his SXSW debut performing multiple showcases and wrapping up select U.S. tour dates before embarking on his European tour.

For more information, updated tour dates and to purchase tickets, visit www.codysimpson.com.

UPCOMING TOUR DATES

Apr 7 Toronto, ON @ Opera House

Apr 22 Helsinki, Finland @ Circus

Apr 24 Gothenburg, Sweden @ Tradgarn

Apr 26 Bergen, Norway @ USF Verftet – Rokeriet

Apr 27 Stavanger, Norway @ Folken

Apr 28 Aarhus, Denmark @ Train

Apr 29 Berlin, Germany @ Postbahnhof

May 1 Warsaw, Poland @ Palladium

May 3 Hamburg, Germany @ Gruenspan

May 4 Cologne, Germany @ Kantine

May 6 London, UK @ Shepherds Bush Empire

May 7 Birmingham, UK @ Institute

May 8 Manchester, UK @ Ritz

May 10 Utrecht, Netherlands @ Tivoli Vredenburg

May 12 Paris, France @ Alhambra

May 14 Zurich, Switzerland @ Dynamo

May 15 Milan, Italy @ Tunnel & Magazzini Generali

May 17 Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmatazz

May 18 Madrid, Spain @ Sala San Miguel