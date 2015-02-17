The Command Sisters at the Bowery Electric – Show Review

Every once in a while you see a group of musicians that somehow just gets it.

Sure they’re tight. They’re in tune. They’re excellent musicians.

What I’m talking about here is the special sauce. That something extra that you just can’t put your finger on.

And that’s what made the Command Sisters show at the Bowery Electric so killer.

Hailing from Edmonton, Alberta, these two lovely young ladies know how to kick it up. Super solid songwriting paired with sisterly tight harmonies and brilliant instrumental chops made their set joyful to watch.

The younger, Sarah, is a guitar savant. Equally adept and acoustic and electric she can whip off a tasty solo at the drop of a hat.

Her older sister, Charlotte, plays a solid rhythm guitar and then jumps over to keys, all while singing lead with her angelic, charismatic voice.

For this show they were joined on stage with a backing lineup of Kenny Schwartz on drums, Shermanelli on bass and occasional guitars by JRandy along with a guest appearance by Nick Ditri, who is half of the DJ Duo 'The Disco Fries' for the song “Earthquake.”

And speaking of, a favorite performance of the night was their song “Earthquake,” which they wrote for the The Disco Fries, but also played live acoustically in the Acoustic Nation studio. Stay tuned for this gem!!

In 2014 Charlotte and Sarah were winners of the John Lennon Songwriting Contest and asked to perform at NAMM in Los Angeles and at the She Rocks Awards (honouring women in music such as Sheila E and Janie Hendrix).

They were also seen at the Sundance Film Fest 2014 and featured in Guitar World's/Acoustic Nation's facebook and website. They were honoured to be chosen to perform for Jowi Taylor's 6String Nation. Summer festivals included Boots & Hearts, Cavendish and Blueberry, and performed at the Shanghai International Arts Festival in October.

With chops and confidence that belie their years, the Command Sisters are ones to watch. Keep up with them at www.thecommandsisters.com