D'Angelico Guitars Unveils New Tammany OM, Niagra Mini-Dreadnought

D'Angelico Guitars has unveiled its new Tammany OM and Niagra Mini-Dreadnought acoustics. The two new models are the latest additions to D'Angelico's Premier Series of acoustic guitars.

Both the Tammany OM and Niagra Mini-Dreadnought feature an onboard preamp, pickup and tuner. They also feature a slim C-shape neck profile, and lightweight bodies with finely scalloped X-bracing for warm, unobstructed tone.

D'Angelico is also offering new new koa and aged mahogany options on the Bowery single-cutaway dreadnought, another of the Premier Series' hallmark models.

D'Angelico's Premier Series acoustics start at $399 MAP.

For more info on the guitars, stop by dangelicoguitars.com.