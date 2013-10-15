Eight Great Covers of “Wonderwall”

Why is it that we never get sick of the Oasis classic, “Wonderwall?” I personally have performed it at campfires and shows across the country! Is it the easy chords? The catchy chorus? The strange but somehow relatable lyrics? What is a wonderwall anyway? The world may never know…

Here’s a collection of covers of this iconic cut. Each unique. Each with its own quirky spin. So grab a pint of Ben and Jerry’s and OD on “Wonderwall.” Got a great “Wonderwall” cover you’ve done yourself? Share a link in our comments below.

Alex Goot

Goot, a singer/songwriter from Poughkeepsie, NY, has made a name for himself with a variety of great covers and originals on YouTube. This pretty straightforward version showcase’s Goot’s steady strum and spot on vocals. Like!!

Cat Power

Here’s a sultry take on the song. Powers’ velvety vocals and driving guitar make for a nice contrast to the original.

Ryan Adams

Perhaps the best know cover of this classic, Ryan Adams blends sweet arpeggiated guitar with a quiet intensity and gives you goosebumps.

One Direction

Bet you never thought you'd see these guys on Guitar World! The boy band that’s at the top of the hot list does a sweet rendition with super tight harmonies. And they’re on the beach. With a guitar. So cute!

Natalie Lungley

Here’s a lovely version of the song in the Ryan Adams vein with a few of her own little twists. What a lovely vocal.

The Mike Flowers Pops

Ok, this one isn’t even acoustic. But I just couldn’t resist. How funny is this take on “Wonderwall?” Talk about unique…

Boyce Avenue

At 12 million views, I think this cover is king of the view counts! This Florida-based band of brothers Alejandro, Fabian, and Daniel Manzano delivers strong acoustic roots and melodic rock. Boyce Avenue does justice to the original version with some excellent vocals and guitar.

Jake Coco

Here’s a fabulous piano version by Jake Coco. Really nice vocal interpretation and a building intensity that grabs you.

And finally, I kinda feel like we should put the original Oasis version in here for good measure, don’t you? Here’s the official video!!

Laura B. Whitmore is the editor of Guitar World's Acoustic Nation. A singer/songwriter based in the San Francisco bay area, she's also a veteran music industry marketer, and has spent over two decades doing marketing, PR and artist relations for several guitar-related brands including Marshall and VOX. Her company, Mad Sun Marketing, represents Dean Markley, Peavey Electronics, SIR Entertainment Services, Music First, Guitar World and many more. Laura is the founder of the Women in Music Network at thewimn.com, producer of the She Rocks Awards and the Women's Music Summit and co-hosts regular songwriter nights for the West Coast Songwriters Association. More at mad-sun.com.