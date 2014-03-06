Emerson Hart of Tonic Premieres Video for "The Best That I Can Give"

Emerson Hart, lead singer for the multi-platinum selling group Tonic, debuts the video for “The Best That I Can Give.”

The first single from his sophomore solo album Beauty In Disrepair, out 4/15 on BMG, “The Best That I Can Give,” premiered on USAToday.com in January and is currently climbing the Hot AC charts, jumping more than 50 spots in three weeks.

Produced by David Hodges (Kelly Clarkson, Christina Perri, Carrie Underwood), Beauty In Disrepair is an intimate collection of songs about loss, rebirth, newfound love and family, ”born out of stuff I don’t want anyone else to say.”

Emerson is currently on tour with Tonic before embarking on a solo tour in April/May. Additional tour dates TBA.

Tour Dates

3/6 PORTLAND, ME @ The Asylum*

3/7 HUNTINGTON, NY @ The Paramount*

3/8 PITTSBURGH, PA @ The Altar Bar*

3/9 JOLIET, IL @ Mojoes*

3/13 SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA @ The Coach House*

3/14 AGOURA HILLS, CA @ The Canyon Club*

3/15 PHOENIX, AZ @ Liquid Sol Fest*

5/10 NEW YORK, NY @ Joe's Pub

* = date with Tonic

Find out more at http://emersonhart.com