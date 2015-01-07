Ethan Jano “Wildfire” – Exclusive Song Premiere

Today we’re thrilled to present you with the premiere of Ethan Jano’s “Wildfire.”

The rollicking track is off his forthcoming debut album, I'll Be Fine, out February 10.

With the classic storytelling that brings to mind greats like Johnny Cash, Jano’s raw vocals and steady acoustic playing drive the song like a freight train.

“It’s probably the oldest song on the record,” says Jano. “I was writing a lot at the time but I don't think the songs then really shaped up to be anything, except ‘Wildfire.’”

And if you sense some anger in Jano’s tone, you’d be right. “I was having a rough time with a few people at work and some family,” he says. “I remember just sitting down with my guitar one night really late with no intent to write anything. I was just strumming around with that chord progression and out of all the frustrations I was feeling came the song ‘Wildfire.’”

Raised in rural Pennsylvania, Ethan Jano was one of eight children born into a borderline blue-collar family. Ethan’s earliest memories involve listening to his Dad and great uncle pick out old tunes from the likes of Buddy Holly, Johnny Cash, Elvis and Bob Dylan – influences which all rear their heads on Jano’s debut album, I’ll Be Fine.

When Ethan turned eight, his Dad taught him his first guitar chords and one night around the campfire, after tirelessly trying to get his sister to sing while he played, Ethan decided to break the ice - belting out a version of "Folsom Prison Blues" which seemed to leave everyone a little speechless. His performances seem to always elicit this reaction, turning heads and leaving people perplexed at how a young man can convey such a world-weary musicality.

Jano’s guttural vocals and peculiar delivery seem to have a direct connection to the dustbowl protest songs of the 30’s and 50’s, which blended traditional folk with rhythm and blues; a musical style inherited from a working class life that he has always known. Ethan’s day job entails creating custom hardwood architecture at a Lumber mill in Boswell, PA – a town that has suffered greatly during the economic downturn. Though it isn’t a walk in the park, the young bard has found the discord informative for his songwriting, which often interprets everyday events through a biblical lens.

I’ll Be Fine was recorded at POGO Studios with producer Tyler McGuire, who allowed the raw dynamics of Ethan’s performances to shine through the recordings with little adornment. The 12 songs authoritatively address unjust wars, which take place on both large and personal scales. A suite of topical folk songs that are as relevant and telling today as their predecessors were 50 years ago.

Find out more at http://www.ethanjanomusic.com.