Exclusive Album Stream: Ark Life’s ‘The Dream of You and Me’

Today we’re proud to present the exclusive stream of The Dream of You and Me, the debut album from Denver’s Ark Life.

In early 2013, These United States frontman Jessee Elliott was stopping over for a month in Denver on his way to a new life in New York.

But as the members of Ark Life met and started playing music together, it became clear he’d have to stick around a little longer.

After all, it would have been difficult for Elliott to turn away from the magic three-part harmonies of pianist Lindsay Giles, bassist Anna Morsett (also of These United States), and guitarist Natalie Tate, and how they blend so perfectly with drummer Ben Desoto.

So he hung around.

Fifteen months and 150 shows later, Ark Life have toured coast to coast, sharing stages with Of Montreal, PHOX, The Moondoggies, The Head & the Heart, J. Roddy Walston & the Business, Ha Ha Tonka, and more.

The live shows primed the band for the release of their debut album, which is available August 19. "At its heart, this is really an album about making music and making a life with your friends. Old friends, new ones, family, strangers, some you're in love with, some you hope might someday love you,” shares Elliott.

“It's about making the most of your time with all these different people you meet as you wander through the world.”

On The Dream of You and Me, Ark Life strike a balance between their laid-back playing style and road-worn, tightly knit musicianship. The result is a garage-soul sound exemplified on tracks like the bouncy “What You Want To,” and slow-burner “You’re With Me” –– where the guitars (Born Custom guitars, as Elliott pointed out) shimmer against the group’s gospel-like harmonies.

Find out more about Ark Life at www.arklifemusic.com