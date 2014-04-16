Exclusive Song Premiere: Big Little Lions "The Way Home"

Here’s a treat! It’s a new track from Big Little Lions called, “The Way Home,” from their upcoming EP, Paper Cage, slated for release May 6.

Chock full of folky goodness, “The Way Home,” surprises with a driving, clap-along beat and some pretty sweet whistling.

Big Lions’ Helen Austin and Paul Otten impress with solid songwriting and perfect vocal harmonies. Not to mention extremely able fingerpicking!

“The Way Home” is one of those songs that you’ll think you’ve heard before the first time you hear it. It’s just so infectious that it sinks into your consciousness from the first listen.

"I started writing writing ‘The Way Home’ a couple of years ago,” shares Otten. “But it didn't come to life until I handed it to Helen. She really helped add the much needed joy and overall colorful character to the song. The Way Home was originally called ‘Passing Through’. About a guy who can never settle down and commit to a woman. I’d say it's a much better vibe now."

Both successful singer/songwriters in their own right, Austin and Otten have hundreds of TV, movie, and ad placements between them. They met while both on a conference songwriting member success panel and started the band a couple years later from afar, with Helen based on Vancouver Island, BC, Canada and Paul in Cincinnati, OH. Working together as Big Little Lions, Helen is the heart and soul while Paul is the blood and bones.

Even before releasing any music, Big Little Lions has been featured in various TV placements. Their song "This Road With You" has appeared in MTV's Catfish and ABC's The Vineyard, as well as three Ikea commercials.

On the upcoming release, Otten tells us, "This EP is a perfect example of the power of music. The songs are a collaboration between two people that barely know each other, but share a kindred musical heartbeat. The result is a collection of songs that radiate joy and sound like they were written by two people that were destined to make music together. I can't wait for people to hear what Helen and I have created." Austin adds, "I hope that the music will put a smile on everyone's face. I want the songs to make fans feel positive about life.”

