Exclusive Stream: Sevendust ‘Time Travelers & Bonfires’ Premiere

We’re thrilled to present you with the world premiere of Sevendust’s new album, Time Travelers & Bonfires.

Well known for their signature hybrid metal sound, Sevendust have abandoned the high gain on Time Travelers & Bonfires, leaving lush acoustic guitars in its place.

This all-acoustic release is collection of brand new songs, along with re-recorded versions of Sevendust classics including “Black,” “Gone,” “Denial,” “Karma,” “Trust,” and “Crucified.”

“Time Travelers & Bonfires was a perfect way to revisit some older songs and give them a different twist,” shares guitarist Clint Lowery. “It gives us a chance to showcase the melodic side of the band and focus on vocals.”

Made possible entirely by fans in a direct-to-fan campaign, Time Travelers & Bonfires is proof of the loyal following the band has earned. Not surprisingly, Sevendust achieved 100% of their goal during the very first weekend of the 130-day campaign, reaching 235% by the campaign’s end. “The pledge support exceeded anything we imagined and is a true testimony to the diehard Sevendust fan base. We’re truly grateful,” Lowery comments.

The result is an album unlike any Sevendust release before it. The rhythm section simmers while remaining sharp, and frontman Lajon Witherspoon’s vocal delivery is perhaps his smoothest to date. "Time Travelers & Bonfires shows a side of the band a lot of folks didn't realize existed,” guitarist John Connolly shares.

Take a listen to the world premiere of Time Travelers & Bonfires below, and be sure to pick it up today via iTunes or Amazon.

Be sure to catch Sevendust on their current acoustic tour. View dates and find out more here.