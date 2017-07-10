Fastball's "Behind the Sun" Video Premiere

(Image credit: Sandra Dahdah)

Today we’re excited to share the video for “Behind The Sun” by Fastball from the album, Step Into Light.

The Award Winning clip was directed by Nigel Dick, and won a Silver Remi Award at the Houston WorldFest International Film Festival a few weeks ago.

This simply beautiful Beatle-esque tune features a finger-picked pattern borrowed from John Lennon and a characteristic Eastern-tinged drone. Even the vocal harmonies scream old school – in the best possible way!

Fastball’s Miles Zuniga, shares “I recorded it one night at the Bubble, just Sean Rolie and I. I used an E-bow for that droney stuff, Tony added a harmony later. Nigel Dick shot the video. We were out in Lockhart TX and it was hotter than hell. I started to moan after we shot 20 takes of the same thing and he said ‘You'd never make it in the film business, boy.’ He worked his ass off – three videos in three days. Whatta guy!”

Watch the video here:

Fastball consists of Miles Zuniga (Vocals, Guitar), Tony Scalzo (Vocals, Bass, Keyboards, Guitar) and Joey Shuffield (Drums, Percussion). One of the biggest ‘Modern Rock' bands of the late 90’s, their chart topping hits include: “The Way” or “Out of My Head” which recently was re-interpreted for the Top 5 Hit “Bad Things” by Machine Gun Kelly & Camila Cabello.

The 12-song Step Into Light, on the band's own 33 1/3 label, embodies all of the qualities that have endeared Fastball to listeners during the trio's twenty-year-plus career. Such catchy, compelling new tunes as "We're On Our Way," "Behind The Sun," "Best Friend," "Love Comes In Waves" and "I Will Never Let You Down" continue the band's longstanding legacy of infectious songcraft and pointed lyrics, as well as playfully inventive arrangements that lend additional depth and resonance to Scalzo and Miles Zuniga's distinctive songwriting.

"My favorite kind of songs," Zuniga says, "are the ones that have hope in the face of hopelessness. Songs that say 'Life sucks and everything's against me, but I'm gonna smile and survive anyway.' That's the essence of rock 'n' roll music for me, and I think there's a fair amount of that on this album."

Fastball recorded Step Into Light in its hometown of Austin, Texas, with the three bandmates co-producing with longtime friend Chris "Frenchie" Smith (Slayer, Meat Puppets, ...And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead) at Smith's studio, The Bubble. The album was mixed by legendary engineer Bob Clearmountain, who also handled mixing duties on two prior Fastball albums.

Find out more at fastballtheband.com