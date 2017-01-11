NAMM 2017: Ibanez Introduces Artwood Concert Acoustic with Thermo Aged Bridge

(Image credit: Ibanez Guitars)

For 2017, Ibanez is introducing a new Grand Concert style acoustic to their acclaimed Artwood series. From the company:

The AC320 fulfills the promise of the robust sound Artwood acoustics are famous for, and raises the bar, by using “Thermo Aged” tone wood for the bridge and bridge plate.

The results are shimmering highs, tight mids, and a full-bodied low end that takes the Artwood sound to a new level. With a solid sitka spruce top, finished in an Antique Blonde low gloss, combined with mahogany back and sides, the AC320 presents a unique appearance worthy of its enhanced projection and tone.

The AC320’s most notable features include:

Solid Sitka Spruce top with Antique Blonde low gloss finish—for clear highs and balanced mids

Mahogany back and sides—for a warm, encompassing low-end

Thermo Aged bridge & bridge plate—producing a new level of enhanced tone and projection

Satin finish mahogany neck—for smooth, unfettered movement up and down the fretboard

Rosewood fretboard—for a smooth, comfortable feel

Bone nut & saddle—enhancing transmission of string vibration.

Thermo Aged tone wood is created by a special high-temperature drying process commonly known as “torrefaction." The wood becomes lighter, harder, and more stable—taking on tonal characteristics associated with prized vintage acoustics. The Artwood series is the embodiment of the Ibanez “modern approach to tradition.”

The pursuit of traditional tone and performance—through cutting edge technology, innovation, and design—has given the Artwood series a voice all its own.

LIST: $449.99

For more information, visit ibanez.com.

