Joe Con’s “Said and Done” — Exclusive Song Premiere

We’ve teamed up with Venice Beach, CA-based songwriter Joe Con to premiere his track “Said and Done.”

Centered around Con’s laid-back, poetic croon, the track manages to seamlessly blend folk, pop and hip hop.

While hooky and melodic, "Said and Done" has a dreamy, lullaby-like quality that seeps in more with each listen.

"This song was written in Burlington, Vermont the fall before I moved to LA,” says Con.

“I was living with my girlfriend at the time, who was also a dedicated and very gifted singer-songwriter. Vermont at that time of year is very conducive to domestic bliss, and that's what I was experiencing.. on many levels. But somewhere, maybe subconsciously, I knew that there were more chapters to be written, that this wasn't the be all end all relationship –– that it wasn't said and done.”

The past year has been a good one for Con. Between shows throughout Los Angeles, performing at Lightning in a Bottle and recently completing The Summertime Blues Tour - which hit the funky bars and honkey tonk saloons along the Coast from San Diego to Monterey - Con found time to complete I Choose You with renowned Pop producer Jimmy Harry (Madonna, Pink, Santana). The six song EP is Con’s most concentrated work to date, showcasing a deft touch with melodic poetry and lasting hooks.

Take a listen to “Said and Done,” a featured track on I Choose You:

Basking in the glow of sun soaked California fun, the album welcomes its listeners into a bright world filled with the fresh promise of triumph over tragedy, all the while reinventing the blues to the beat of LA. To quote the man himself: “life has not begun yet/ I ain’t even young yet/ and what I am is so much less than what I will become next.”

Find out more at joeconmusic.com.