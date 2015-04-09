Judah & the Lion Announce Extended US Tour

Nashville trio Judah & the Lion is thrilled to announce that they will be joining Mat Kearney as direct support on a second leg of Kearney’s “Just Kids” Tour.

The trio spent last month playing sold out venues across the country including San Francisco’s Warfield Theatre, New York’s Best Buy Theatre, The Wiltern in Los Angeles, Nashville’s Ryman Theatre, and many more. TeenVogue caught the New York City show and this to say of the band:

“It's not often you see an opening act completely steal the show, but Judah & the Lion are doing just that… The threesome truly puts on a show, incorporating dance moves and throwback hits into their set.”

This May they’ll take their show-stopping grooves throughout Southern and Midwestern US cities including stops in Orlando, New Orleans, Dallas, Austin, Milwaukee, Cleveland and Indianapolis among others.

In addition to the tour, the folk-hop trio will be all hitting the festival circuit hard this summer. This April, they join Kenny Chesney, Zac Brown Band, The Band Perry, and others at the Tortuga Music Festival in Fort Lauderdale, FL, and in May they hit Summer Camp in Chillicoth, IL alongside A-Trak, Big Gigantic, Hermitude.

In June Judah & the Lion play the Pemberton Music Festival in British Columbia with J. Cole, Missy Elliott, Kendrick Lamar, and M.I.A. as well as Wakarusa in Arkansas with Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals, Major Lazer, The Roots, and Chance The Rapper. In July, they’ll head to West Virginia to play All Good with acts such as Primus, Cake, Thievery Corporation, and Greensky Bluegrass.

Judah Akers (vocals/guitar), Brian Macdonald (mandolin), and Nate Zuercher (banjo) released their debut full-length Kids These Days on September 9th, 2014 via Good Time Records. The record had a strong release week with numerous Billboard chart entries including #2 on Heatseekers, #4 on Folk Albums and they took the #1 Heatseekers slot in both the South Atlantic and South Central regions. “Kickin’ Da Leaves” immediately entered Spotify’s Viral 50 chart and on February 20th Judah & The Lion performed the song during their television debut on Late Night With David Letterman.

Kids These Days can currently be heard in Starbucks stores across the country. Fan favorites “Hold On” and “Mason-Dixon Line” were recently included in March Season 4 episodes of Heart of Dixie. “Mason-Dixon Line” can additionally be heard on Judah & The Lion’s World Cafe session for WXPN, which broadcasts on Thursday, April 23rd.

The full list of dates is below, and for the most up to date information, please visit www.judahandthelion.com.

Judah & the Lion Confirmed 2015 Tour Dates:

* = with Mat Kearney