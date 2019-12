In this classic GW lesson video, learn the basic rumba flamenco strumming pattern.

Shot by our friends over at the Musician's Institute, and hosted by acclaimed guitarist and instructor Marcelo Berestovoy, the video explores the technique in-depth.

You can watch it above, and while you're at it, check out another favorite GW/Musician's Institute classical guitar lesson, "Learn the Malagueña Spanish Triplets."