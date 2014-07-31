Listen: Greylag Share "Another" From Their Upcoming Self-titled Debut

Portland-based trio Greylag is proud to officially announce signing to Dead Oceans for the release of their self-titled debut album (out October 14, 2014).

And now they also share the first single off Greylag, “Another."

Meet Andrew Stonestreet (lead vocal, acoustic guitar, originally from West Virginia), Daniel Dixon (lead guitar and other stringed things, keyboards, from Northern California) and Brady Swan (drums, from Texas).

The venerated Phil Ek (Fleet Foxes, Modest Mouse, The Shins) produced the album at Seattle’s Avast! Studio, who clearly knows a sublime enterprising combination of roots and rock music when he hears it.

Check out "Another" here:

The name Greylag looks and sounds strong but has developed more meaning for the band - It’s a wild goose, from which all domestic geese originate, so it’s the first survivor, and it’s still wild, and doing things its own way - the ‘lag’ part refers to it being the last bird to migrate. It sits back and watches.

The members of Greylag have all undertaken amazing journeys, migrating as if by homing instinct from different parts of the US, to create a self-titled debut album that’s the latest must-have slice of verdant, far-reaching Americana. The album speaks of individuals who have travelled, emotionally and physically, and put everything into this shared venture.

The album artwork is the final touch. It resembles an old hardbound book, with the name pressed into the surface and a symbol above it, roughed up on edges, like something you’d find in a grandfather’s attic, something a little dark and strange and mysterious. It feels modern but it’s inspired by something from an earlier era.

Greylag, then: a journey, a quest, a sublime new band and debut album. All indeed is not lost, but found.

Find out more at www.greylagmusic.com/