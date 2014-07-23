Mutual Benefit Announce Fall Tour and Re-release of 'The Cowboy's Prayer' EP

In support of the recently announced re-release of The Cowboy's Prayer EP, out September 2 on Other Music Recording Co., Mutual Benefit will embark on a massive fall tour starting the day after the EP's release in Richmond, VA.

Today, they're announcing even more dates, including stops in Boston, Washington, DC, Philadelphia, New York, Toronto, and Chicago. They'll also be performing at Pop Montreal on September 19th.

The Cowboy's Prayer EP has been remastered and is available in physical formats for the first time, with all new artwork, as a gorgeous one-sided etched 12" and CD, as well as on all download and streaming services.

Check out "Auburn Epitaphs" from The Cowboy's Prayer here:

MUTUAL BENEFIT'S FALL TOUR DATES (new dates in bold):

Thu. Aug. 7 - Oslo, NO @ Øya Nights - Café Mono

Fri. Aug. 8 - Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival

Sun. Aug. 10 - Charlbury, UK @ Wilderness Festival

Wed. Aug. 13 - Birmingham, UK @ Hare and Hounds

Fri. Aug. 15 - London, UK @ Jabberwocky Festival

Sat. Aug. 16 - Brecon Beacons, UK @ Green Man Festival

Sun. Aug. 17 - Brighton, UK @ Proud Cabaret

Wed. Sept. 3 - Richmond, VA @ Strange Matter

Thu. Sept. 4-Sat. Sept. 6 - Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival

Fri. Sept. 5 - Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight

Sat. Sept. 6 - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

Mon. Sept. 8 - Oxford, MS @ Proud Larrys

Tue. Sept. 9 - Birmingham, AL @ Bottletree

Thu. Sept. 11 - Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel

Fri. Sept. 12 - Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle

Sat. Sept. 13 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

Thu. Sept. 18 - Boston, MA @ Middle East Down

Fri. Sept. 19 - Montreal, QC @ Ukrainian Federation (Pop Montreal)

Sat. Sept. 20 - Toronto, ON @ Lee's Palace

Mon. Sept. 22 - Pontiac, MI @ Crofoot Ballroom - Pike Room

Tue. Sept. 23 - Cleveland Heights, OH @ Grog Shop

Wed. Sept. 24 - Columbus, OH @ The Basement

Thu. Sept. 25 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

Thu. Sept. 25-Sat. Sept. 27 - Cincinnati, OH @ MidPoint Music Festival

Sat. Sept. 27 - Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop

Thu. Sept. 25-Sun. Sept. 28 - Champaign-Urbana, IL @ Pygmalion Music Festival

Mon. Sept. 29 - Madison, WI @ The Frequency

Wed. Oct. 1 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry

Thu. Oct. 2 - Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room

Sat. Oct. 4 - Denver, CO @ Hi Dive

Mon. Oct. 6 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

Tue. Oct. 7 - Boise, ID @ Neurolux

Wed. Oct. 8 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza

Thu. Oct. 9 - Vancouver, BC @ The Media Club

Sat. Oct. 11 - Portland, OR @ Bunk Bar

Mon. Oct. 13 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

Wed. Oct. 15 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah

Thu. Oct. 16 - Los Angeles, CA @ Echo

Fri. Oct. 17 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

Sat. Oct. 18 - Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

Tue. Oct. 21 - Austin, TX @ Red 7

Wed. Oct. 22 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

Thu. Oct. 23 - Norman, OK @ Main Site Contemporary Art

Sat. Oct. 25 - Kansas City, MO @ Czar Bar

Mon. Oct. 27 - St. Louis, MO @ The Luminary Center for the Arts

Tue. Oct. 28 - Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar

Thu. Oct. 30 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

Fri. Oct. 31 - Brooklyn, NY @ Glasslands

