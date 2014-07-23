Mutual Benefit Announce Fall Tour and Re-release of 'The Cowboy's Prayer' EP

In support of the recently announced re-release of The Cowboy's Prayer EP, out September 2 on Other Music Recording Co., Mutual Benefit will embark on a massive fall tour starting the day after the EP's release in Richmond, VA.
Today, they're announcing even more dates, including stops in Boston, Washington, DC, Philadelphia, New York, Toronto, and Chicago. They'll also be performing at Pop Montreal on September 19th.
The Cowboy's Prayer EP has been remastered and is available in physical formats for the first time, with all new artwork, as a gorgeous one-sided etched 12" and CD, as well as on all download and streaming services.
Check out "Auburn Epitaphs" from The Cowboy's Prayer here:
- MUTUAL BENEFIT'S FALL TOUR DATES (new dates in bold):
- Thu. Aug. 7 - Oslo, NO @ Øya Nights - Café Mono
- Fri. Aug. 8 - Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival
- Sun. Aug. 10 - Charlbury, UK @ Wilderness Festival
- Wed. Aug. 13 - Birmingham, UK @ Hare and Hounds
- Fri. Aug. 15 - London, UK @ Jabberwocky Festival
- Sat. Aug. 16 - Brecon Beacons, UK @ Green Man Festival
- Sun. Aug. 17 - Brighton, UK @ Proud Cabaret
- Wed. Sept. 3 - Richmond, VA @ Strange Matter
- Thu. Sept. 4-Sat. Sept. 6 - Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival
- Fri. Sept. 5 - Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight
- Sat. Sept. 6 - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
- Mon. Sept. 8 - Oxford, MS @ Proud Larrys
- Tue. Sept. 9 - Birmingham, AL @ Bottletree
- Thu. Sept. 11 - Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel
- Fri. Sept. 12 - Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle
- Sat. Sept. 13 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
- Thu. Sept. 18 - Boston, MA @ Middle East Down
- Fri. Sept. 19 - Montreal, QC @ Ukrainian Federation (Pop Montreal)
- Sat. Sept. 20 - Toronto, ON @ Lee's Palace
- Mon. Sept. 22 - Pontiac, MI @ Crofoot Ballroom - Pike Room
- Tue. Sept. 23 - Cleveland Heights, OH @ Grog Shop
- Wed. Sept. 24 - Columbus, OH @ The Basement
- Thu. Sept. 25 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
- Thu. Sept. 25-Sat. Sept. 27 - Cincinnati, OH @ MidPoint Music Festival
- Sat. Sept. 27 - Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop
- Thu. Sept. 25-Sun. Sept. 28 - Champaign-Urbana, IL @ Pygmalion Music Festival
- Mon. Sept. 29 - Madison, WI @ The Frequency
- Wed. Oct. 1 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry
- Thu. Oct. 2 - Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room
- Sat. Oct. 4 - Denver, CO @ Hi Dive
- Mon. Oct. 6 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
- Tue. Oct. 7 - Boise, ID @ Neurolux
- Wed. Oct. 8 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza
- Thu. Oct. 9 - Vancouver, BC @ The Media Club
- Sat. Oct. 11 - Portland, OR @ Bunk Bar
- Mon. Oct. 13 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
- Wed. Oct. 15 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah
- Thu. Oct. 16 - Los Angeles, CA @ Echo
- Fri. Oct. 17 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
- Sat. Oct. 18 - Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress
- Tue. Oct. 21 - Austin, TX @ Red 7
- Wed. Oct. 22 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
- Thu. Oct. 23 - Norman, OK @ Main Site Contemporary Art
- Sat. Oct. 25 - Kansas City, MO @ Czar Bar
- Mon. Oct. 27 - St. Louis, MO @ The Luminary Center for the Arts
- Tue. Oct. 28 - Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar
- Thu. Oct. 30 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe
- Fri. Oct. 31 - Brooklyn, NY @ Glasslands
Find out more at www.facebook.com/mutualbenefit