New Kris Orlowski Album ‘Believer’ Out Now

Seattle-based band Kris Orlowski has released its first full length album, Believer.

The album was produced by Martin Feveyear (Queens Of The Stone Age, The Lumineers, Death Cab For Cutie) of Jupiter Studios in Seattle.

Believer is made up of songs woven together along the West Coast: from the salty shores of Seaside, OR, and Orcas Island’s Doe Bay, to the corners of Orlowski’s Seattle apartment – as well as the practice spaces in between.

Shedding the lush sounds of a 17-piece orchestra for more traditional rock and pop arrangements, the cinematic record is more punchy and experimental than their earlier folk-infused traditions.

“I think the album will inspire some hope, but I also think it will go beyond that and give people a reason to act,” vocalist/guitarist Orlowski says.

Watch the music video for the album’s first single and title track, “Believer”:

Listen to Believer track “Stone by Strone”:

To buy and album and find out more, visit krisorlowski.com.