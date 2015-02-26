On An On Release New Song "Drifting" and Announce Album and Tour — Listen Now!

This spring ON AN ON will embark upon tour dates with Big Data following multiple performances at SXSW.

The Minneapolis trio have a big year ahead of them in 2015 as they prepare for the forthcoming release of their sophomore album later this summer.

The follow up to their critically acclaimed debut Give In, the new album was recorded at the famous Sunset Sound in Los Angeles with legendary producer Joe Chiccarelli (Spoon, White Stripes, The Shins, My Morning Jacket).

The first preview into ON AN ON's second coming is the hauntingly suspenseful "Drifting". Album release date and other details TBA in the coming months.

Check it out this hauntingly beautiful song now:

"'Drifting' is inspired by falling asleep behind the wheel and trying to forget unforgettable things. We've never had a song that sounded this naked." - ON AN ON

When ON AN ON went into the studio in 2012 to make their debut LP, Give In, it was only weeks after the creation of the band, and everything felt new and open. They didn't have any specific sonic goals. They only wanted to capture what it sounded like for ON AN ON to begin.

Give In was met with critical acclaim and a groundswell of enthusiasm from music fans who streamed the up and coming band's songs hundreds of thousands of times on SoundCloud and drove their singles to the top of the Hype Machine Popular chart. In short time this lead to tour and festival offers as well as other opportunities the band could only have dreamed of a few months prior.

After a year and a half playing shows and festivals like Governors Ball, Bonnaroo and Iceland Airwaves across the US and Europe, the band returned to Minneapolis to begin writing their sophomore album. Being on the road provided ON AN ON with time to examine how they wanted to expand and grow sonically, resulting in more collaborative writing and experimental live tracking. It was this approach that they brought with them when entering the studio with Chiccarelli.

ON AN ON is comprised by Nate Eiesland, Alissa Ricci, and Ryne Estwing. Further details on their new album including title and release date to be announced in the coming months.

More at www.itsonanon.com

Upcoming Tour Dates:

* = w/ Big Data

MARCH

18 - SXSW - The Parish @ 3:35 PM (Stage Hop Party) -214 E. 6th St.

19 - SXSW - Palm Door @ 12:00 PM (UMG Experience) -401 Sabine St.

20 - SXSW - Clive Bar @ 5:00 PM (Culture Collide/Tilly's Party) -609 Davis St.

20 - SXSW - Blackheart @ 11:00 PM (Roll Call / Indie Shuffle Showcase) -86 Rainey St.

21 - SXSW - Whole Foods Roof Plaza @ 11:35 AM (Quantum Collective) -525 N. Lamar Blvd.

24 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom *

25 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair *

26 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts *

27 - Washington, DC - Black Cat *

30 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall *

APRIL

01 - Milwaukee, WI - Fine Line Music Cafe *

02 - Detroit, MI - The Shelter *

03 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop *

04 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE *

06 - Rochester, NY - Main Street Armory *

07 - Buffalo, NY - Showplace Buffalo *

11 - Ames, IA - The Maintenance Shop