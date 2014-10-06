Right The Stars "The Only Thing" Acoustic— Exclusive Song Premiere

Here’s a bonus acoustic version of Right The Stars’ title track to their upcoming release, “The Only Thing.”

The album is set to drop on October 14, 2014.

This heartfelt version is delivered with whispery vocals and delicate fingerpicked accompaniment. Almost like the listener is eavesdropping on a fragile and precious secret.

Lead singer Rich Jacques shares, "'The Only Thing' was a song Aron (Friedman) and I started a year and a half ago. We did a bunch of re-writes and then fully produced five different versions of the song. The two favorites - and most opposite - are the two that ended up on the record. I think it's the most I've ever put into any one song and I'm very proud of this one. Interesting to keep pushing and pushing it one step further until you've reached the point of 'okay, now we're just being crazy.' I like that the lyrics really get highlighted in this acoustic version."

Yes, the remainder of the album isn’t acoustic, but this song is so lovely, we wanted to share!

The 11-track album, The Only Thing, is their 3rd album in 4 years and, as lead singer Rich Jacques puts it, “really taps into my love of spirituality and film.”

While Right The Stars is the brainchild of Jacques, he isn’t shy about the crucial role collaboration has played in the making of The Only Thing. For this album, Rich teamed up with quite the list of musicians and producers. Acclaimed producer Matt Wallace (Maroon 5), Jeff Trott (Sheryl Crow), Kyler England, Adrianne Gonzales and Rob Giles of The Rescues all had a hand.

The first single is the album’s title track and Jacques wrote the song with Aron Friedman, then rewrote it several times and produced five different versions before handing it over to Eric Rosse (Sara Bareilles,Tori Amos) for final mixing. Also included on the album is a bonus acoustic version of the song. Jacques has plans to take The Only Thing on the road and is already looking at fall tour dates on the west coast, including a special showcase in Los Angeles. Dates to be announced shortly.

Right The Stars was formed in Los Angeles in 2009. Rich Jacques spent years working with other artists and actors including producing Kina Grannis’ debut album Stairwells, coaching Ben Affleck on guitar for the movie “Hollywoodland,” and working with Emma Stone to improve her bass skills for “The Rocker.”

Listeners have probably heard Right The Stars’ music without even realizing it. Their songs have been featured in a number of commercials, feature films and countless TV shows. Some of their most notable placements have been an AD for Honda Australia, Target and X-Box/Pixar, Grey’s Anatomy, One Tree Hill, Pretty Little Liars, and the feature film “Furry Vengeance.Find out more at www.rightthestars.com