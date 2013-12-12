Robert Ellis Premieres "Only Lies" From Upcoming Album 'The Lights of the Chemical Plant'

New West Records is excited to share the first song from the soon-to-be-released Robert Ellis album, The Lights From The Chemical Plant. Titled "Only Lies," the quiet, dusky yet heartbreaking song got its premieres today.

"Only Lies" is one of 11 compelling tracks from Ellis' third record, which was produced by Jacquire King (Tom Waits, Kings of Leon, Norah Jones) at Eric Masse's Casino studio in East Nashville, and will be released on February 11, 2014. Ellis is also announcing his first-ever North American headlining tour as well as dates supporting Jason Isbell and co-headlining with Shakey Graves. The complete list of tour dates is below.

Ellis called on several friends - in addition to his stellar band: Will Van Horn, Geoffrey Muller, Kelly Doyle and Josh Block - to lend their talents to the record, including Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith, who co-wrote one song, Deer Tick's Rob Crowell, Nashville-based musician Skyler Wilson as well as notable songwriter and musician Jim Lauderdale, who lends his plaintive vocals to one of the tracks.

Check out "Only Lies" here:

Robert Ellis complete tour dates:

DECEMBER

27 - Houston, TX - Fitzgeralds w/Shakey Graves

28 - Dallas, TX - Kessler Theatre w/Shakey Graves

29 - San Antonio, TX - Sam's Burger Joint w/Shakey Graves

30 - Austin, TX - The Parish w/Shakey Graves

31 - Austin, TX - The Parish w/Shakey Graves

FEBRUARY

05 - Iowa City, IA - Englert Presents at The Mill (headlining)

06 - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theatre w/Jason Isbell

07 - Madison, WI - The Barrymore w/Jason Isbell

08 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue w/Jason Isbell

09 - St. Louis, MO - Plush w/Jason Isbell

Headlining Dates

FEBRUARY

12 - Ann Arbor, MI - The Ark

13 - Toronto, ONT - Drake Hotel

14 - Ithaca, NY - The Haunt

15 - Providence, RI - Columbus Theatre (small room)

16 - Boston, MA - Great Scott

18 - New York, NY - Mercury Lounge (early)

19 - Washington, DC - The Hamilton

20 - York, PA - Sign of the Wagon

21 - Ardmore, PA - Ardmore Music Hall

25 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle Back Room

26 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl

28 - Asheville, NC - The Grey Eagle

MARCH

01 - Louisville, KY - Zanzabar

03 - Nashville, TV - The Basement

07 - Florence, AL - 116 Mobile St.

08 - Waverly, AL - Standard Deluxe

10 - Mobile, AL - Callaghan's

