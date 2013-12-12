Robert Ellis Premieres "Only Lies" From Upcoming Album 'The Lights of the Chemical Plant'

New West Records is excited to share the first song from the soon-to-be-released Robert Ellis album, The Lights From The Chemical Plant. Titled "Only Lies," the quiet, dusky yet heartbreaking song got its premieres today.
"Only Lies" is one of 11 compelling tracks from Ellis' third record, which was produced by Jacquire King (Tom Waits, Kings of Leon, Norah Jones) at Eric Masse's Casino studio in East Nashville, and will be released on February 11, 2014. Ellis is also announcing his first-ever North American headlining tour as well as dates supporting Jason Isbell and co-headlining with Shakey Graves. The complete list of tour dates is below.
Ellis called on several friends - in addition to his stellar band: Will Van Horn, Geoffrey Muller, Kelly Doyle and Josh Block - to lend their talents to the record, including Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith, who co-wrote one song, Deer Tick's Rob Crowell, Nashville-based musician Skyler Wilson as well as notable songwriter and musician Jim Lauderdale, who lends his plaintive vocals to one of the tracks.
Check out "Only Lies" here:
Robert Ellis complete tour dates:
- DECEMBER
- 27 - Houston, TX - Fitzgeralds w/Shakey Graves
- 28 - Dallas, TX - Kessler Theatre w/Shakey Graves
- 29 - San Antonio, TX - Sam's Burger Joint w/Shakey Graves
- 30 - Austin, TX - The Parish w/Shakey Graves
- 31 - Austin, TX - The Parish w/Shakey Graves
FEBRUARY
05 - Iowa City, IA - Englert Presents at The Mill (headlining)
06 - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theatre w/Jason Isbell
07 - Madison, WI - The Barrymore w/Jason Isbell
08 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue w/Jason Isbell
09 - St. Louis, MO - Plush w/Jason Isbell
Headlining Dates
FEBRUARY
12 - Ann Arbor, MI - The Ark
13 - Toronto, ONT - Drake Hotel
14 - Ithaca, NY - The Haunt
15 - Providence, RI - Columbus Theatre (small room)
16 - Boston, MA - Great Scott
18 - New York, NY - Mercury Lounge (early)
19 - Washington, DC - The Hamilton
20 - York, PA - Sign of the Wagon
21 - Ardmore, PA - Ardmore Music Hall
25 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle Back Room
26 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl
28 - Asheville, NC - The Grey Eagle
MARCH
01 - Louisville, KY - Zanzabar
03 - Nashville, TV - The Basement
07 - Florence, AL - 116 Mobile St.
08 - Waverly, AL - Standard Deluxe
10 - Mobile, AL - Callaghan's
Find out more at http://www.robertellismusic.com