Runner Of The Woods Share "Easy On Me" — Exclusive Song Premiere

Here’s “Easy On Me” by Runner Of The Woods, from the upcoming release Thirsty Valley, due out July 10.

A trippy and laid back testament to a simpler time and place, the song contains hints of the Eagles and Willie Nelson woven into a steady ramble. “Easy On Me” draws you into the vision and there’s no reason not to give in.

Runner Of The Woods frontman Nick Beaudoing shares, ”I’m a fishing fanatic, so lakes are always foremost on my mind. Here in Tennessee, we have man-made, muddy reservoirs whose water is warm to the touch in the summer months. By contrast, lakes in Canada, where much of my extended family lives, are clear and ice cold. To me they have a magical quality that is intensified by fond memories of family vacations. For this reason “Easy on Me” best represents the vibe we were going for on this record, a sound I like to call ‘countrygaze.’ Think of a thousand-yard stare that accompanies boozy recollections of perfect northern lakes and some girl you used to know."

For Nick Beaudoing, the front man of Nashville, Tennessee’s Runner of the Woods, 2014 was spent in the shadow of a serious family illness. His mother was in a coma in his hometown of Dallas, Texas, and her condition was dire enough to require him to leave his wife and child behind for weeks at a time. Long days at the hospital gave way to quiet evenings with his father and siblings.

Between visits to Texas, he would return to Nashville and stay busy in the studio, where he occupied his mind with a recording project he had begun months earlier. One night while listening to rough mixes of the track “Good Things Will Come,” he had a gut feeling that things would somehow work out. “I’ve never had the experience of listening to my own music and being cheered up,” Beaudoing says. “It felt like a pat on the back at just the right time.”

Scheduled for release on July 10, 2015, Runner of the Wood’s debut album, Thirsty Valley, is countrygaze that’s road trip-ready. With punchy guitars and odes to wide open spaces, the record is dedicated to the proposition that the key to the good life is time spent in the great outdoors.

Runner of the Woods will support Thirsty Valley with spring and summer tours, an opportunity for which Beaudoing is grateful. “The past year was trying, but in a few short months the difficulties gave way to good things: my mother made a near-full recovery. I had another son. And now I have a record with a new band that I’m really proud of. It turns out I was right to be hopeful.”

Tour dates:

Jul 10Double WideDallas, TX

Jul 11The White HorseAustin, TX

Jul 12Blue Moon SaloonLafayette, LA

Jul 15The BasementNashville, TN

Jul 16Barley'sKnoxville, TN

Jul 18The Living RoomBrooklyn, NY

Jul 19Galaxy HutArlington, VA

Find out more at www.runnerofthewoodsmusic.com