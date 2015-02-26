Trevor Hall To Release New EP 'Unpack Your Memories' on March 27 — Listen Now!

Singer-songwriter Trevor Hall has announced the release of a new EP Unpack Your Memories, due out on Vanguard Records on March 27th.

This five song collection includes some of Hall’s most personal tracks recorded solely by him, on his laptop.

Hall talks about the history of these songs and why he chose to share them with the world at this time. “Unpack Your Memories is a collection of songs that have been in my “vault” for a long time now,” Hall says.

“Some just didn’t make the other albums and some were just too intimate to share at the time. Now they are ready to breathe and be shared with others. The name of the album says everything … These are all songs that have become memories for me. I am reaching into my bag and unpacking them - unpacking their meaning, the memory of where I was when I wrote them, and the feelings that they brought me so many years ago. As the saying goes, ‘You never meet the same river twice.’ Every time I hear these songs, they teach me something new or offer me the gift of a new perspective. There are many other songs that are still in my vault, but I felt these were the most important to share at this time. The songs all came up together like the roots of a tree, and have taken form in the EP.”

Check out the title track “Unpack Your Memories.”

The Unpack Your Memories EP is available for pre-order from the Vanguard Records store here.

Following the release of Unpack Your Memories, Trevor will be back on the road in Australia for his Bluesfest debut and in the U.S. Performances include the Soulshine Festival, California Roots Festival, Wanderlust and more. See a full list of tour dates below.

Additional information on purchasing tickets can be found here.

2015 Tour Dates