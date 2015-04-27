Vintage Acoustic Heaven at Willie's American Guitars

A trip out of town always holds a bit of excitement for me.

But any trip is even more intriguing with a stop at a local music store.

This week I spent a couple of days in St. Paul, Minnesota. Now, I’ve never been to Minnesota, so when an opportunity for a little sight-seeing and a stop at Willie’s American Guitars was proposed, I jumped on it.

There I spent an awesome hour checking out some really gorgeous vintage and new instruments, including an acoustic owned by Sheryl Crow that was pretty sweet.

Check out my gallery from Willie’s and if you’re in town, be sure to stop in.

Find out more at www.williesguitars.com