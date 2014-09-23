"When I Get My Hands On You" is Third Track Released from 'Lost on the River: The New Basement Tapes'

"When I Get My Hands On You," the third premiere from the forthcoming Lost On The River: The New Basement Tapes, has been released today as both an "instant grat" track at iTunes and Amazon and as a lyric video on Vevo.

The debut of "When I Get My Hands On You," featuring lead vocal by Marcus Mumford, follows the release of two previous tracks from the forthcoming album: "Nothing To It," with Jim James singing lead, and "Married To My Hack," fronted by Elvis Costello.

This album event from The New Basement Tapes — Elvis Costello, Rhiannon Giddens (Carolina Chocolate Drops), Taylor Goldsmith (Dawes), Jim James (My Morning Jacket), Marcus Mumford (Mumford & Sons), and producer T Bone Burnett — was founded on a treasure trove of recently discovered lyrics handwritten by Bob Dylan in 1967 during the period that generated the recording of his original Basement Tapes.

Embracing an extraordinary opportunity to collaborate with the 26-year old Bob Dylan, Burnett and the artists — dubbing their collective The New Basement Tapes — convened in March at Capitol Studios in Hollywood to write and create music together for the long-lost Dylan lyrics. Dozens of new songs were completed and recorded by The New Basement Tapes during a two-week period, with the artists swapping instrumental and vocal roles on the tracks throughout the marathon sessions.

The album will be accompanied by a Showtime documentary premiering on November 21, titled, Lost Songs: The Basement Tapes Continued, directed by Sam Jones (the Wilco documentary, I Am Trying To Break Your Heart). The film will present an exclusive and intimate look at the making of Lost On The River: The New Basement Tapes set against the influential and historical cultural backdrop of Bob Dylan's original Basement Tapes.

Bob Dylan's original Basement Tapes have fascinated and enticed successive generations of musicians, fans and cultural critics for nearly five decades. More than a hundred songs were recorded by Dylan and musicians who later became The Band in the basement of a small house in upstate New York in the summer and fall of 1967, including many Bob Dylan future classics such as, "I Shall Be Released," "The Mighty Quinn," "This Wheel's On Fire," "You Ain't Going Nowhere" and "Tears Of Rage."

Lost On The River: The New Basement Tapes is a music event 47 years in the making. The album celebrates the discovery of never-seen Bob Dylan lyrics from that legendary 1967 period and marks a creative highpoint for the album's participants — Burnett, Costello, Giddens, Goldsmith, James and Mumford — who have brought them to life nearly 50 years later. As Burnett explains, "What transpired during those two weeks was amazing for all of us. There was a deep well of generosity and support in the studio at all times, which reflected the tremendous trust and generosity shown by Bob in sharing these lyrics with us in the first place."

The complete track listing for the 20-song deluxe edition of Lost On The River: The New Basement Tapes is as follows: