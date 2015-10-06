"10 Awesome Guitar Prodigies" — Video

Earlier this year, the gang over at Loudwire created and posted a video called "10 Awesome Guitar Prodigies," which you can check out below.

It collects 10 young shredders, including a few who have been featured on GuitarWorld.com in the past—and the present, in the case of 16-year-old Tina S. Other featured guitarists include Yuto Miyazawa, Thaddie Verploegh, Nik Kai, E-Young and "Ritchie from Indonesia."

It's interesting to note that several commenters (on the video's actual YouTube page) raise an old argument: Are these kids really prodigies?

Here are some excerpts from the comments:

"I don't care how old you are, playing fast does not mean you are prodigy." | "Playing fast and accurate doesn't mean anything if you can't play to a simple melody. Most of these kids on here play completely disconnected from the background music." | "Sorry, but I wouldn't call these kids prodigies at all. These kids are simply replaying slightly hard songs or riffs, and although somewhat impressive due to their young age, that doesn't make them prodigies."

Where do you stand? Are these kids prodigies?