10-Year-Old Guitarist Blazes Her Way Through Slayer's "War Ensemble" — Video

Check out this recently posted (July 15) video of Audrey, a 10-year-old diminutive metaller, as she blazes her way through Slayer's furious "War Ensemble" on Rocksmith (a guitar-based game we've covered on GuitarWorld.com several times).

We don't know a lot about Audrey, but we do know that's her little sister, Kate, doing all the insane screaming over to the left.

This wee bit of info was posted by Audrey along with the video:

"I last played this in January. I couldn't pass without X back then but was glad to get a Gold Pick this time! Also, CRAZY KATE!!!!! She surprised me with her SCREAMSSSS!!! Thanks for watching!"