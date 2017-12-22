311 Premiere "Too Late" Live Video

Next Friday, December 29, AT&T Audience Network will broadcast a live concert special from the band 311. Today, GuitarWorld.com presents an exclusive sneak peek at the self-titled special, a live video of the band performing the song "Too Late."

"This one muses about the difficult path of cultural progress in modern society," said Nick Hexum—the band's lead singer and guitarist—of the song. "It’s a venting song. It’s got some of the heaviest and most dissonant riffs we've done."

"However, it starts off fairly chill and builds up slowly, so you're really ready for it when the hammer finally drops. I even let out some inward breathing metal screams at the end!”

You can watch the live video above.

311 will air next Friday, December 29, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on AT&T Audience Network via DirectTV channel 239, AT&T U-verse Ch 1114 and on-demand through DirecTV Now.

For more on 311, stop by the band's website.