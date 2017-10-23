Eric Johnson to Revisit 'Ah Via Musicom' on 2018 American Tour

(Image credit: Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images)

Eric Johnson has announced that he will perform his 1990 album, Ah Via Musicom, in its entirety during his extensive American tour next year.

“I listen to the fan feedback and comments as I plan my projects and tours. That's how I got into the recording and subsequent tour with Mike Stern. Same thing with the acoustic recording and tour because I kept hearing ‘Hey when are you gonna do that acoustic record you've been talking about for years’," Johnson said in a press release announcing the tour.

"But by far, the most feedback I've been getting from fans is to play the entire Ah Via Musicom record live, so I figured I've put this off for too long. The time is now, and the timing worked out for Tommy Taylor and Kyle Brock to be involved too, so here we go.”

Ah Via Musicom is Johnson's most well-known release. The album contained three top 10 Mainstream Rock hits, and earned Johnson a Grammy for Best Rock Instrumental Performance, for "Cliffs of Dover."

You can see the full itinerary for the Ah Via Musicom tour below.

Eric Johnson 2018 Tour