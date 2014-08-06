8-Year-Old Girl Covers Racer X's "Scarified," Paul Gilbert Responds —Video

We thought we'd share this late-2013 video of an 8-year-old Japanese girl named Li-Sa-X covering none other than Paul Gilbert.

Below, watch her perform an instrumental Racer X tune called "Scarified." The track originally appeared on Racer X's 1987 album, Second Heat, and was written by Gilbert and Scott Travis.

No, it's not perfect, but it's impressive for an 8-year-old (or a 38-year-old)!

What's even more impressive is that, earlier this year, Gilbert took the time to respond to Li-Sa-X's video with a new video of his own. After he shreds a bit (as is customary), Gilbert invites Li-Sa-X to become a student at his online ArtistWorks guitar school, offering her a free pass to sign up.

If Li-Sa-X looks familiar, it's because she appeared on GuitarWorld.com when she covered Guthrie Govan's "Fives." (Watch it here.) Enjoy!