Video: 8-Year-Old Girl Plays Guthrie Govan's "Fives"

We thought we'd share this 2013 video of an 8-year-old girl named Li-Sa-X playing a Guthrie Govan tune called "Fives."

The song is from Govan's Erotic Cakes album from 2006 (It is, of course, track 5 on the album).

No, it's not perfect, but it's impressive for an 8-year-old (or a 38-year-old). Come on — she's tapping!

For some reference, we've also included a clip of Govan performing the song live a few years back. Enjoy!

