Abiotic Premiere "The Absence of Purity" Playthrough Video

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents an exclusive playthrough video of "The Absence of Purity" by Abiotic's John Matos and Matt Mendez.

The song is from the band's latest album, Casuistry, which will be released April 21 via Metal Blade. The album is already available for pre-order here.

South Florida's Abiotic—Travis Bartosek (vocals), Johnathan Matos (guitar), Matt Mendez (guitar), Alex Vazquez (bass) and Brent Phillips (drums)—emerged in 2010 with a flourish of riffs, solos and technical breakdowns that culminated in their 2011 debut EP, A Universal Plague.

The intent on Casuistry was to top anything the band had done previously. This isn't to say they wanted to play faster or write more challenging music. The focus was on composition, delivery and crafting songs that would translate in a live environment. "We wanted to put something together that was more focused and more about composition, create something where every track would captivate listeners in a different way, and make it as dark, melodic and punishing as possible," Matos says.For more about Abiotic, follow them on Facebook.

