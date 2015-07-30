Aborted Premiere "The Necrotic Manifesto" Playthrough Video

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "The Necrotic Manifesto," a new playthrough video by Belgian death metal mainstays Aborted.

It features guitarists Danny Tunker and Mendel bij de leij. Check it out below and tell us what you think!

The band recently wrapped up their most intensive touring cycle, including a U.S. co-headlining tour with Fit for an Autopsy. Now they're working on the followup to The Necrotic Manifesto, which should be ready for a spring 2016 release on Century Media Records.

For more about Aborted, follow them on Facebook.