Ace Frehley and Paul Stanley Premiere "Fire and Water" Music Video

June 2016 Guitar World cover star Ace Frehley—who, by the way, was born on this date in 1951—has premiered his new music video for "Fire and Water," his cover of a classic 1970 Free track.

The song, which is from Frehley's new album of covers, Origins: Vol. 1, features his former bandmate, Paul Stanley of Kiss, on vocals and guitar.

"It was great working with Paul again," Frehley said. "All the years we've spent apart doing other projects seemed to vanish once we hit the stage.

This is the first music video to feature Frehley and Stanley since 1998's “Psycho Circus” by Kiss.

"We've always been friends," Frehley added. "The press seems to amplify negativity. I guess it makes good copy."