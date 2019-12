This past Tuesday night, former Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

While he was there, he played his classic Russ Ballard-penned solo hit, "New York Groove," with the show's house band, the ever-versatile Roots.

Frehley is promoting his new album, Space Invader, which is set for an August 19 release. Check out the zany performance below!